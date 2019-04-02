TNCA Senior Division: Spinners Swapnil, Shoaib help Nelson SC beat Globe Trotters

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Spinners Swapnil Singh (4/62) and Shoaib Md Khan (3/112) helped Nelson SC beat Globe Trotters by nine wickets on the final day of a TNCA Senior Division league match on Monday.

At IIT-Chemplast: Vijay 275 drew with Jolly Rovers 459/5 decl. in 115 ovs (B Aparajith 117, Smit Patel 111, AnkIt Bawne 100 n.o, Sonu Yadav 80 n.o, M Mohammed 3/102). Points: Rovers 5 (32), Vijay 2 (26). At SSN: Grand Slam 169 & 221/8 decl. in 92 ovs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 99, S Lokeshwar 53, S Mohan Prasath 3/46, S Ajith Ram 3/65) drew with Young Stars 222.

Young Stars 5 (33), Grand Slam 2 (32). At VB Nest: Alwarpet 460 drew with MRC ‘A’ 242 in 103.1 ovs (ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 57, Adithya Arun 52, Rajkumar 3/44, M Siddharth 3/66). Alwarpet 5 (33), MRC A 2 (24). At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Nelson 348 & 21/1 in 2.5 ovs bt Globe Trotters 76 & 292 in 81.5 ovs (Sumant Jain 82, K Mukunth 62, S Radhakrishnan 52, Swapnil Singh 4/62, Shoaib Md Khan 3/112). Nelson 8 (25), Trotters 0 (24). At TI-Murugappa: TI Cycles 216 & 120/1 in 36 ovs (Adhithya Giridhar 79 n.o) drew with MCC 376/8 decl. in 117 ovs (R Nilesh Subramanian 119, J Syed Mohammed 110 n.o, SS Jasvanth 3/68). MCC 5 (20), Cycles 2 (18).

TN girls champions

Tamil Nadu U-14 sub-junior girls team won the team championship while the boys team finished runners-up in the 45th Sub Junior & Cadet U-12 National and Inter State Carrom Championship 2018-19, organised by All India Carrom Federation in Varanasi. In the U-14 boys sub-junior singles category, Chennai’s N Mithun emerged champion. In the girls section, Dindugul’s R Monisha secured second place. In the U-12 boys category, Tirupur’s K Naveen Kumar won. Madurai’s V Mithra took top honours in the U-12 girls category.

Final: U-14 girls: TN bt Maharashtra 3-0. U-14 boys: TN lost to Maharashtra 0-3.

Madras Race Club win

Madras Race Club beat Gandhinagar Club ‘C’ 2-1 in Zone E of the Sanmar TNTA League.

Zone E: Mandavelipakkam Tennis Club bt Anna Nagar Club 2-1, Madras Race Club bt Gandhinagar Club ‘C’ 2-1, Mandavelipakkam Tennis Club bt Madras Race Club 2-1, Gandhinagar Club ‘C’ bt Madras Gymkhana Club ‘B’ 3-0, Anna Nagar Club bt Alumni Club ‘A’ 3-0, Madras Race Club bt Gandhinagar Club ‘B’ 2-1, Gandhinagar Club ‘C’ bt Alumni Club ‘A’ 3-0; Zone F: Cosmopolitan Club ‘C’ bt Indiranagar Sports Club ‘C’ 3-0, Madras Club ‘B’ bt Ransa Sports Club ‘C’ 2-1, Anna Nagar K Block ‘C’ bt Mylapore Club ‘B’ 3-0, IIT Madras ‘B’ bt YMCA Nandanam Club ‘B’ 2-1, Indiranagar Sports Club ‘C’ bt IIT Madras ‘B’ 2-1, Cosmopolitan Club ‘C’ bt YMCA Nandanam Club ‘B’ 3-0, Ransa Sports Club ‘C’ bt Anna Nagar K Block ‘C’ 2-1.