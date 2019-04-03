Mixed T20 match featuring Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj on the cards

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A first-of-its-kind mixed gender T20 exhibition match is in the works. Slated to be held after the World Cup in England in July, the match already has four confirmed headline participants — India men’s captain Virat Kohli, women’s ODI skipper Mithali Raj, women’s T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur and batswoman Veda Krishnamurthy.

A campaign backed by RCB, it’s expected that all players contracted to the franchise could also be made available for the match. Kaur, in fact, put out a video promo on her Twitter handle.

Aimed at spreading the message of equality, a few of the lines go like this. “(...) if the world needs to get equal, the bold need to get started.”

There is, however, one catch. An energy drink, which started this campaign, is looking at a minimum number of online votes before getting the match organised.