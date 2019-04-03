TNCA-Thiruvallur District Cricket Association league: Saravanan, Vignesh bowl MAS CC to easy victory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Vasanth Saravanan and G Vignesh took three wickets each as MAS CC beat Thiruthani CC by eight wickets in a Division I match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur District Cricket Association league.

Division I: Thiruthani CC 117 in 38 ovs (P Vigneshwaran 26, S Vasanth Saravanan 3/18, G Vignesh 3/24) lost to MAS CC 119/2 in 19.3 ovs (S Parvesh Gautam 53 n.o, G Vignesh 48 n.o). Division II: Korattur CC 130 in 29.3 ovs (P Purushoth Kumar 30, M Vimal Kumar 30, S Aadhithya 5/35) lost to Pattabiram CA 131/7 in 29.4 ovs (K Raja Pratap 35, JM Varun Kumar 31, S Naresh Kumar 4/27).

Seaways Shipping in final

Half-centuries by N Ganesh (75) and B Rajan (77) propelled Seaways Shipping to an 80-run win over Lucas TVS in the semifinals of the Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy.

Brief scores: Seaways Shipping 245/5 in 30 ovs (N Ganesh 75, B Rajan 77) bt Lucas TVS 165/9 in 30 ovs (S Karthick 47, Antony Rajadurai 4/37, P Saravanan 3/33). Apollo Tyres 194/7 in 30 ovs (V Jawahar 70, A Prithvi Raj 59) bt Wheels India 160 in 29.1 ovs.

Tamil Nadu lose

Kerala got the better of Tamil Nadu by 46 runs in a BCCI Women’s U-23 Elite Group A one-dayer in Surat.

Kerala 149 in 49.1 ovs (Minnu Mani 69, SB Keerthana 4/23) bt TN 103 in 39 ovs (A Eloksi 42, S Anusha 31, Darsana Mohanan 4/3).

Naveen bags crown

S Naveen of Madras Club defeated Saravanan of MPTA 6-1, 6-2 in the final of the Turbo Energy-KTC-TNTA 23rd annual markers’ tennis tournament. He also won the doubles title with Isaac of Ransa Club.

ONGC emerge champs

ONGC beat BPCL 34-31 in the final of the XXIII Petroleum Sports Promotion Board inter-unit kabaddi meet, organised by Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. G Aravindan, Director (Operations), CPCL, distributed the prizes.

Rohith scalps five

KS Rohith’s 5/56 enabled Unicorn CC to beat Grove CC in a TNCA Fifth Division ‘B’ Zone league match.

Grove CC 240 in 47.2 ovs (SP Nandakumar 80, R Mohammed Fiazul Hassan 61, KS Rohith 5/56) lost to Unicorn CC 241/6 in 44 ovs (M Jothibasu 80 n.o). Harnath CC 190 in 44.1 ovs (K Arun Kumar 51, J Amose 46, R Prasad 41, K Kishore 3/36, S Sethupathi 3/20) lost to ICI Sports and Recreation Club 194/4 in 34.4 ovs (G Ruhasan Pradeep 93).