Home Sport Cricket

Kris Srikkanth always sang Hindi songs that he didn’t even understand: Roger Binny

For some Indian cricketers, including Srikkanth, the host country, England, was supposed to be a stopover.

Published: 04th April 2019 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth

Former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth (File Photo | PTI)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Tuesday afternoon a star hotel was brought to life by four former cricketers Kapil Dev, Roger Binny, Syed Kirmani and Kris Srikkanth, all of whom were part of the 1983 World Cup winning team. The foursome were in their element at the ‘Britannia Khao, World Cup Jao’ campaign. But it was Srikkanth, who stole the show with his anecdotes from the historic triumph.

In fact, for some Indian cricketers, including Srikkanth, the host country, England, was supposed to be a stopover. “You have to know that in the last two world cups (in 1975 and 1979), we got thrashed,” said Srikkanth. They beat East Africa in 1975. “There was no country called East Africa...it was all the gujus put together, Patel bhai and all that’’.

Srikkanth had plans of “watching the World Cup semis and finals at Lords and then going on a holiday to the US with my wife.” “I swear on Lord Krishna that that was the original plan,” added Srikkanth.

ALSO READ: Kris Srikkanth backs Rishabh Pant to fill India’s No 4 void in World Cup

Seated left of him was Binny, who was asked to explain how he survived Srikkanth as a roommate. “Every minute of the stay in the room with him was eventful. Your bags are trampled on. The cigarette buds are thrown in the bag, suddenly you find smoke coming out of the bag. And he always sang Hindi songs that he didn’t even understand. However, he took off pressure from me,” said Binny.

Srikkanth was at his humorous best throughout the event. During the banter, he mentioned that he recently celebrated his 36th wedding anniversary, to which someone said, “You do not look that old’ and prompt came Srikkanth’s reply, touching his mane,” I know I am very young, I colour my hair beautifully”.

Despite the jokes, Srikkanth reserved some golden words for Kapil at the end. “If there was one person, who believed that we could win the might West Indies in the World Cup, even before it started, it was Kapil Dev. Roger and many of us felt that Kapil has gone mad, but that was the spirit, which he brought into the team. The man, who believed we could do it.”

The reserved Kapil after learning that Srikkanth deviated from the question, asked him to answer the question, which was originally asked. The crowd once again laughed it out, which was order of the day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kris Srikkanth Roger Binny

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp