Matthew Hayden spotted shopping on Chennai streets
NEW DELHI: Gone are the days when he would torment bowlers by jumping down the track. Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden is now more about enjoying life. And Hayden has now posted a photo of him wearing a fake beard and shopping in T Nagar in Chennai.
While social media went berserk as they loved one of their favourite stars putting on a fake beard and a lungi to go shopping, the Aussie revealed that it was a bet with Rajasthan Royals brand ambassador Shane Warne that saw him go shopping in the streets of Chennai.
"It was a challenge by Warne to buy items for under Rs 1,000. That's why I went around the market to buy some lungis, shirts, Rajini sunnies and a watch," he revealed.
Talking about the disguise, Hayden said it went okay. "T Nagar is one of the oldest markets and the disguise worked OK, even though it wasn't fool-proof. Could probably have lost my hat," he said.
The former Australia international also went surfing to Covelong Point with his friend who has founded a surfing school there. The opener also said that the passion the Chennai people share for the game of cricket is second to none.