States meet amicus curiae, grey areas remain

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: State associations have started meeting PS Narasimha, the amicus curiae in the BCCI reforms case. As per a Supreme Court directive, he is supposed to play the role of mediator in sorting out the prickly issues between associations and CoA with regards to adopting the new constitution. Around 15 state units — including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka — have met Narasimha, and more will soon.

Composition of managing committee, confusion over disqualification clause, and appointment of CEO are some common problems pointed out by the states. It’s not clear yet whether the amicus curiae will bring these up at the CoA meet next Monday.

“We have incorporated in our constitution most things that the CoA has asked for. A few points need discussion. We will be conveying those to the amicus curiae,” said the secretary of a unit still to meet Narasimha. According to the draft constitution sent out by CoA, the managing committee has to comprise five office-bearers, one executive committee member, one player representative each from men’s and women’s cricket, and a representative of the AG’s Office. Many associations feel that eight are too few, considering the volume of work.

“In our association, for example, we will have no representation from districts if this is followed. The strength of our previous committee was 15. Although we have accepted the order and changed the constitution, this is something that we will bring to their notice,” said the secretary of another association.

The president of a third unit said that following the guideline for holding meetings has not been possible because the AG’s Office representative never turned up.

Some state units have pointed out that rules regarding eligibility need clarification. Although the Supreme Court has said that a person who has completed nine years as office-bearer in a state unit can occupy a chair in BCCI for nine more, states feel that CoA’s take is different.“There are other contradictions. The draft says in one place that a person charged in a criminal case stands disqualified. In another place, it is said that only those convicted in a case are disqualified.

There are other issues like this. CoA didn’t respond when we brought this up. Hopefully, the amicus curiae will pay attention to this,” said an office-bearer of a state body.It has also been learnt that Karnataka and Punjab are facing problems with the social clubs that they run, since the court order bars non-cricketing activities at association premises. Vidarbha has had to shift the club following this specification.