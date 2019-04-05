Home Sport Cricket

Steve Smith hails Bancroft appointment as Durham's captain

The decision raised eyebrows within the English quarters, with former England fast bowler Darren Gough labelling it as "disgraceful".

Cameron Bancroft (File | AFP)

By ANI

LONDON: Australian cricketer, Steve Smith on Thursday hailed Cameron Bancroft's appointment as Durham's captain.

"Cam is a good choice for captain, he has got a good head on his shoulders and has shown great character in the way he has come back after his time out," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Smith as saying.

"It has been a tough time for him no doubt, but he's a good guy who will do his best for Durham and will lead them well. He gets the game pretty well and has a good understanding of strategy and players," he added.

Bancroft, who recently returned from suspension for his role in the ball-tampering saga, had been appointed as the captain for Durham ahead of the 2019 country season. This decision raised eyebrows within the English quarters, with former England fast bowler Darren Gough labelling it as "disgraceful".

Almost ten Australian players are likely to appear in the county championship in the coming weeks.

Marcus North is the Durham's director of cricket and he has played with Bancroft at Western Australia.

"He is good mates with Marcus North from WA and he will know what Cam is all about, they will work well together to get the best out of the team," Smith said.

Smith is currently playing for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League and he would hope to put up strong performances to go into the World Cup with some form. 

