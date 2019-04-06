Home Sport Cricket

BCCI ombudsman yet to receive Sreesanth files

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and KM Joseph gave the directives while hearing an application filed by the BCCI.

Published: 06th April 2019 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth (File | PTI)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as the Supreme Court on Friday said the BCCI ombudsman Justice (retired) DK Jain will decide the quantum of punishment for S Sreesanth in three months, the latter said he has yet not received any formal request in this regard.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and KM Joseph gave the directives while hearing an application filed by the BCCI. “I haven’t received Sreesanth’s case yet. I’ll do the needful once I receive a request for the same,” Justice Jain told this daily. 

The BCCI in its application to the court said that since the disciplinary committee, which earlier dealt with Sreesanth’s matter is no longer operational, the matter be referred to the ombudsman appointed by the court. The cricketer was banned for life for alleged involvement in the 2013 spot-fixing scandal by the BCCI’s disciplinary committee.

On March 15, the top court had set aside the life ban. The court had then said that the disciplinary committee may reconsider within three months the quantum of punishment. The court had also said that its verdict will have no effect on the criminal proceedings pending against Sreesanth in the Delhi High Court.

The Delhi police has challenged a trial court’s order discharging all accused, including Sreesanth. Earlier, a single-judge bench of the Kerala High Court had lifted the life ban imposed on the 35-year-old.

The BCCI had on February 28 told the apex court that the life ban on Sreesanth was “fully sustainable in law” as he had “tried to influence” a match. His lawyer had countered the arguments and told the court that no spot-fixing took place and allegations levelled against the cricketer were not substantiated by evidence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Firoz Mirza BCCI Sreesanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp