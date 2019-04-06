BCCI ombudsman yet to receive Sreesanth files

Firoz Mirza By

NEW DELHI: Even as the Supreme Court on Friday said the BCCI ombudsman Justice (retired) DK Jain will decide the quantum of punishment for S Sreesanth in three months, the latter said he has yet not received any formal request in this regard.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and KM Joseph gave the directives while hearing an application filed by the BCCI. “I haven’t received Sreesanth’s case yet. I’ll do the needful once I receive a request for the same,” Justice Jain told this daily.

The BCCI in its application to the court said that since the disciplinary committee, which earlier dealt with Sreesanth’s matter is no longer operational, the matter be referred to the ombudsman appointed by the court. The cricketer was banned for life for alleged involvement in the 2013 spot-fixing scandal by the BCCI’s disciplinary committee.

On March 15, the top court had set aside the life ban. The court had then said that the disciplinary committee may reconsider within three months the quantum of punishment. The court had also said that its verdict will have no effect on the criminal proceedings pending against Sreesanth in the Delhi High Court.

The Delhi police has challenged a trial court’s order discharging all accused, including Sreesanth. Earlier, a single-judge bench of the Kerala High Court had lifted the life ban imposed on the 35-year-old.

The BCCI had on February 28 told the apex court that the life ban on Sreesanth was “fully sustainable in law” as he had “tried to influence” a match. His lawyer had countered the arguments and told the court that no spot-fixing took place and allegations levelled against the cricketer were not substantiated by evidence.