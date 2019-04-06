Home Sport Cricket

Bristol bar brawl may be the 'best thing' that could have happened to me, says Ben Stokes

He missed the 2017-18 Ashes series against Australia after being suspended by the ECB pending the police investigation.

Published: 06th April 2019 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Ben Stokes, Affray Trial

England cricketer Ben Stokes walks during a lunch break at Bristol Crown Court where he is on trial accused of affray, in Bristol, England. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAIPUR: England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes says the Bristol bar brawl and the ensuing chain of events, which dogged his career for 15 months, maybe the "best thing that could have happened" to him. The ugly episode brought about a change in his lifestyle.

Following the incident in September 2017, Stokes was acquitted of affray at Bristol Crown Court in August last year, before the England and Wales Cricket Board's Discipline Commission concluded his 15-month exile after a hearing in December last year.

"It sounds silly but, could Bristol have been the best thing that could have happened to me? Who knows. But maybe in terms of my way of thinking," Stokes told 'ESPNcricinfo' during a visit to a children's charity here. Stokes, who is playing for Rajasthan Royals in this year's IPL, said he was determined to win the upcoming World Cup at home.

"I don't want to be remembered as the guy who had a fight in the street. I want to do things on the field to be remembered for. If we win the World Cup, that becomes the first paragraph. doesn't it?" "I was that close to my career ending and being thrown away just like that. Maybe that is it," the New Zealand-born cricketer added.

He missed the 2017-18 Ashes series against Australia after being suspended by the ECB pending the police investigation.

"No matter what happens in life with me now, the Bristol thing will always be there. "It's something I'll always carry with me. It'll always be there. Always."

He said that his off-field activities had changed since his arrest outside a Bristol nightclub, in the wake of England's victory over West Indies in an ODI.

"I don't go out anymore. I mean, I might go out for dinner, but I don't go out-out (for long night and drinks) anymore in England," he said.

"I used to love going out and celebrating with the lads. But we can do that in the hotel and I don't miss it. I don't feel that urge any more. Once you make the transition to not doing it then you don't miss it," Stokes said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ben Stokes RR vs KKR Bristol Bar Brawl

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp