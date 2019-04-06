Six-team Andhra T20 likely in June

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) in association with Twentieth Century Media will conduct the inaugural edition of Andhra T20 League this year. Scheduled tentatively for the first week of June, the tournament will feature six teams.

Andhra is the latest association to start its own franchise-based T20 league, after the likes of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Mumbai.

The six franchises are Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Godavari, Chittoor, Kadapa, and Anantapur. Nearly 130 cricketers, all from Andhra, will be part of the teams. “The ACA plans to make it an annual affair to achieve its twin objectives of focussing on the development of the sport in the state and taking it to all parts of Andhra Pradesh,” said a release.

The association has already issued a tender for the Franchisees Ownership Bids. This is available on the association website www.andhracricketassociation.com. Bids are sought from individuals, firms, corporate bodies and consortium.

“We’ve been in the forefront of ushering in change across Andhra Pradesh by developing quality infrastructure over the past few years. Now is the time to enable the top rung to experience the intensity of T20. There has been a great deal of interest from a wide range of business houses, especially with the matches being broadcast live,” said ACA president GVK Ranga Raju.

“Sports marketing demands high fan engagement and promotion and I feel the Andhra T20 League will draw more youth into the game. We hope this will bring back the glory days of Andhra cricket,” said Ch Arun Kumar, the secretary of ACA. All matches will be telecast live and the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam is likely to be the venue.