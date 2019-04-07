BCCI to get copy of FIR against former India women’s coach Tushar Arothe on Sunday

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vadodara Crime Branch will mail a copy of the FIR registered against former India women’s coach Tushar Arothe and others to BCCI on Sunday. Arothe and 18 others were arrested from Cafe Stock Exchange on April 1 on charges of betting on IPL matches.

Jaydeepsinh Jadeja, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vadodara Crime Branch confirmed to this newspaper that the BCCI has sought a copy of FIR from them.

“The BCCI requested us to mail a copy of the FIR registered against Arothe and others.

We hopefully will mail the FIR copy to the Indian cricket board on Sunday,” Jadeja said. The cop, however, said that none from the BCCI or Baroda Cricket Association met them in person in this regard.

The cafe is reportedly co-owned by Arothe’s son Rishi, who plays for Baroda in domestic cricket. Nishchal Shah and Hemang Patel are the other co-owners. They too were arrested by the cops on Monday evening during the IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals. All the arrested people were booked under sections 4 and 5 of the Gambling Act and later released on bail.

“Mobile phones were seized from the place and most of them have betting apps to place bets on the IPL matches. Arothe’s mobile doesn’t have any such app but as per our information, he co-owns the place and hence was made accused in the case for facilitating the illegal activity from his premises,” added the DCP, Vadodara Crime Branch.

Arothe has vehemently denied police’s claim saying his son co-owns the place not him.

“The place is not co-owned by me. It’s my son who owns it. I tried to explain this to cops but to no avail,” Arothe was quoted as saying by media reports soon after he was out on bail.

The former cricketer also said that he had gone to the cafe to meet his friend and former Baroda team physio Usman Jujhara.

A former domestic player, Arothe was the first from Baroda to play 100 Ranji Trophy matches. He was also India women’s team head coach when the team reached the World Cup final in 2017.

Arothe, however, was forced to step down after a fallout with senior players including skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.