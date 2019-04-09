Home Sport Cricket

Murali Kartik made brand ambassador of online game

The former Indian cricketer is now a part of the rapidly growing Fantasy Gaming Space which is expected to reach 100 million users by 2020.

Cricket bat

Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Former India cricketer Murali Kartik was on Tuesday made the brand ambassador of a fantasy game.

After garnering a strong user base as the 'Official Fan Engagement Partner' for the recently concluded Premier Badminton League (PBL), Funtasy11 made this announcement to further strengthen its user base in the rapidly growing Fantasy Gaming Space which is expected to reach 100 million users by 2020.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of the Funtasy11 family as it gives users a different type of experience while the cricket match is being played live. Users are in control of their destiny on Funtasy11, keeping them captivated throughout the match," Karthik said in a statement.

Murali Kartik

