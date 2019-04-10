Home Sport Cricket

Dearth of able retired cops halts BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit upgradation plan

 The BCCI’s plan to beef up its Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) seems to have hit a roadblock with dearth of competent retired police officers.

Published: 10th April 2019 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The BCCI’s plan to beef up its Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) seems to have hit a roadblock with dearth of competent retired police officers. The move was aimed at making the unit more robust with efficient officers at the state level. The BCCI had announced its plan to recruit 10 former IPS officers last December. They had planned to appoint five zonal heads and an integrity officer under each zone. A panel comprising Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai, member Diana Edulji, ACU chief Ajit Singh and former Mumbai Police Commissioner AN Roy conducted interviews to hire suitable candidates. 

A retired police officer of the rank of Director General (DG) or Inspector General (IG) between 60 and 65 years was eligible for the post of zonal head while to be eligible for the post of integrity officer, one has to be a retired Superintendent of Police (SP). 

The process remains incomplete even after four months with only south and north zone getting the desired officers. “We’re done with appointments in south and north zone. A former joint commissioner from Bengaluru has been appointed as zonal officer and a retired assistant commissioner from Lokayukta Bengaluru has been made integrity officer forw the south zone.

We also managed to find suitable candidates for the north zone. A retired IG has been made zonal head and a retired Delhi SP has been hi­r­ed as integrity officer. We’re st­­­ill looking for qualified officers for the remaining zones,” an ACU source told this newspaper. 

It was learnt that the ACU interviewed a few candidates in Jaipur for the central zone but didn’t finalise anyone as the interviewees failed to fulfil the eligibility criterion. Speaking on delay in appoi­n­tments, the source said the process is on and all the vacancies will be filled soon. He affirmed th­at the ACU has been strengthened to a great extent in the pa­st few years. “We’ve increased the staff considerably and have re­tired police officers on roll. Presence of retired cops also help us in smooth exchange of information with police.”

He might sound optimistic but non-appointment of officials in remaining zones could affect functioning of the ACU. Dearth of staff could even render the unit helpless while investigating cases of doubtful integrity and serious offences like spot and match fixing especially with the Indian Premier League going on and the ICC World Cup to follow.

Arothe’s fate depends on police chargesheet
The ACU will pursue case of the former India women’s coach Tushar Arothe, who was booked for betting last week by Vadodara Crime Branch, only after the police file chargesheet. “We’ve decided to wait and let the cops file the chargesheet. Once it is done, we’ll initiate our proceedings,” said the ACU source.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp