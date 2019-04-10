Home Sport Cricket

Ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan's tweet on Indian roads irks fans

The former England skipper tweeted about how he encountered several animals like elephants, cows, pigs, sheep, camels and goats on the road in the country.

Published: 10th April 2019

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Michael Vaughan's comments about Indian roads sent social media in a tizzy after the former England skipper said he only saw animals during his travels.

"Love travelling in #India... So far this morning we have seen elephants, cows, camels, sheep, goats & pigs all in the middle of the road," Vaughan said in a tweet.

Finding his comments derogatory, there were immediate responses from fans and followers of the game.

"Focus on selecting the English team for the World Cup and the Ashes. Heard Aussies are back in form just at the right time," said a fan replying to Vaughan's tweet.

"We know that feeling since you get to see *only pigs* in England. Variety is good right?" another fan said, with tongue firmly in cheek.

Vaughan is in India as an expert for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

After Royal Challengers Bangalore faced their sixth consecutive defeat on Sunday, Vaughan opined that India and RCB captain Virat Kohli should be given some rest before the upcoming World Cup.

Michael Vaughan

