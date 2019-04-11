Home Sport Cricket

Ombudsman asks complainants to file reply in Ganguly’s conflict of interest objection

After  receiving a written clarification from Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI ombudsman on Wednesday has asked complainants to file their reply.

Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly. (File Photo | PTI)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI : After  receiving a written clarification from Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI ombudsman on Wednesday has asked complainants to file their reply.Three Kolkata-based fans — Bhaswati Santua, Ranjit Seal and Abhijeet Mukherjee — in a letter to retired Justice DK Jain, BCCI ombudsman and ethics officer, alleged that Ganguly’s dual role is a case of conflict of interest. The former India captain also holds the position of advisor with Delhi Capitals. Delhi will play Kolkata Knight Riders on April 12 at Eden Gardens. 

“After receiving Ganguly’s reply, I have asked the complainants to submit theirs. The matter is sub judice and future course of action will be decided once I receive replies from the complainants. It’s difficult to say whether Ganguly will be asked to appear in person or not to present his views at the moment,” the ombudsman told Express on Wednesday.   

Meanwhile, a BCCI official was quoted as saying that Ganguly will not be barred from sitting in the Delhi Capitals dug-out. “There is absolutely no bar on him. But yes, if he wants to sit somewhere else, it will be his call,” he added.Speaking on his meeting with Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, the ombudsman said that he heard them, and that a decision will come in “due course of time”.

The duo was served notice by the ombudsman to give their clarifications on the controversial comments made by them during a TV show earlier this year. The ombudsman heard Pandya on Tuesday, while Rahul presented his version on Wednesday. The ombudsman, however, clarified that he was not given any deadline by BCCI to take a final decision. 

CSK, TNCA not kept in loop 
CoA might have given a few more days to Chennai Super Kings to resolve their long-standing issue over three closed stands at MA Chidambaram Stadium, but the franchise has not received any official communication in this regard. “We got to know about it (time given by CoA) from media reports, but we haven’t received any official communication yet,” said a Chennai Super Kings official. The issue was discussed at the CoA’s meeting on Monday. As defending champions, Chennai have the right to host the final, but they might miss out due to the closed stands.

