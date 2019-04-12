Sathiyannaarayan shines as Trotters bag lead

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Riding on offie L Sathiyannaarayan’s 6 for 39, Globe Trotters bagged a lead of 90 runs over Alwarpet CC on the first day of the TNCA Senior Division league at the MRF-Pachaiyappa’s college ground. Batting first, Alwarpet were bowled out of 91 with Sathiyannaarayan doing the bulk of the damage. In reply, Globe Trotters posted 181 runs with S Anirudha hitting 47 runs.

Brief scores: At IC-Guru Nanak: Young Stars 277/9 in 85 ovs (R Sathyanarayan 86, Adithya Ganesh 83, L Vignesh 3/52) vs Vijay CC. At CPT-IP: Grand Slam 224/8 in 90 ovs (S Lokeshwar 41, V Ganga Sridhar Raju 41, Bhargav Merai 69 batting, Maan K Bafna 3/53) vs India Pistons. At IIT-Chemplast: MRC ‘A’ 266/4 in 90 ovs (NS Chaturved 41, Arpit Vasavada 70, K Srikar Bharat 87 batting) vs Jolly Rovers. At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Alwarpet 91 in 28 ovs (Manprit Juneja 23, L Sathiyannaarayan 6/39, Monish Satish 3/33) and 7 for no loss in three ovs vs Globe Trotters 181 in 55 ovs (S Anirudha 47, Sumant Jain 41, R Sanjay Yadav 5/61, M Siddharth 5/77). At SSN: MCC 214 in 67.2 ovs (S Suresh Kumar 60, R Alexandar 4/77, S Mohanraj 3/64, Wilkins Victor 3/32) vs CromBest 49/2 in 21 ovs. At TI-Murugappa: Nelson 293/2 in 90 ovs (S Karthik 116 batting, Anand Subramanian 92) vs TI Cycles.

L Sathiyannaarayan

Seshadhri MCC win

K Suriya Prakash’s 4 for 9 propelled Seshadhri MCC to a 58-run win over DRBCCC Hindu College in the 10th Thiruvallur DCA Gopu Memorial T20 knock-out tournament.Brief scores: Seshadhri MCC 176/6 in 20 ovs (R Mahesh 33, M Dinesh Veda Guru 30) bt DRBCCC Hindu College 118/9 in 20 ovs (R Manikandan 25, K Suriya Prakash 4/9).

Thiruvallur CC 145/7 in 20 ovs (P Lithish Kumar 46, K Sudhakar 25, S Aravinda 3/33) bt FSCA 128/6 in 20 ovs (S Aravinda 44, Manav H Patel 31 n.o, P Lithish Kumar 3/24). WABCO Ind RC 155 in 18.4 ovs (J Jai Krishna 64, S Silambarasan 30) bt Universal CC 132/9 in 20 ovs (K Nagaraj 45, T Aravindh 26). Stag CC 134 in 19.3 ovs (M Vijay 56) lost to Ambattur CC 138/5 in 16.5 ovs (S Gokul 39, K Abhijith 28).

Summer cricket camp

SVS cricket academy will conduct its summer coaching camp from April 22 to May 31 at Mogappair. For further details, contact 9790970789.

Chess tournament

Rajam Chess Academy will organise the first state-level children’s chess tournament on April 19 and 20 at Sethu Bhaskara Matriculation HSS 59, Valliammal Street, Pudur, Ambattur, Chennai 600 053. Entry fee is `300 per player and the same closes on April 15. For further details contact: 9884879661.

District carrom meet

The 35th annual district championship will be organised by YMCA under the aegis of the Chennai District Carrom Association. The championship will be organised from April 22 to April 26. The last date for closing of entries is April 15. For further details, contact 9841306430.

Tennis final

The Zone ‘A’ final of the Sanmar-TNTA League Championship 2018-2019 between Madras Cricket Club ‘A’ and Ransa Sports Club ‘A’ will be played at Madras Cricket Club on Friday at 3.45 pm. MN Radhakrishnan, Director of Sanmar Group, will give away the prizes.