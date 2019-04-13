Home Sport Cricket

Bharat’s ton puts MRC in control

Later, MRC skipper R Srinivasan (72) and Siddarth S Ahhuja (63) raised 110 runs for the seventh wicket in 26.2 overs to help the visitors cross the 400-run mark. Jolly Rovers were 65 for two at stumps

Published: 13th April 2019 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Riding on K Srikar Bharat’s century (122; 275b, 10x4, 3x6), MRC ‘A’  posted a challenging 478  in 154.1 overs against Jolly Rovers CC on the second day of the TNCA Senior Division league at IIT (Madras) — Chemplast grounds here on Friday. Srikar and Virat Singh (52) added 112 runs in 40.2 overs for the fifth wicket.

Later, MRC skipper R Srinivasan (72) and Siddarth S Ahhuja (63) raised 110 runs for the seventh wicket in 26.2 overs to help the visitors cross the 400-run mark. Jolly Rovers were 65 for two at stumps.
Brief scores: At IC-Guru Nanak: Young Stars 277 in 85.1 ovs (R Sathyanarayan 86, Adithya Ganesh 83, L Vignesh 3/52, Rahil Shah 3/68) vs Vijay 280/6 in 83 ovs (Abhinav Mukund 114 retd). At CPT - IP: Grand Slam 266 in 104.1 ovs (Bhargav Merai 79, Maan K Bafna 5/63, Rajwinder Singh 3/115) vs India Pistons 208/5 in 73 ovs (GV Vignesh 74, M Abhinav 3/58).  

K Srikar Bharat

At IIT(M) - Chemplast: MRC ‘A’  478 in 154.1 ovs (NS Chaturved 41, Arpit Vasavada 70, K Srikar Bharat 122, Virat Singh  52, R Srinivasan 72, Siddarth S Ahhuja 63, B Aparajith 4/70, DT Chandrasekar 3/149) vs Jolly Rovers 65/2 in 25 ovs (B Aparajith 29 batting, B Indrajith 25 batting). At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Alwarpet 91 and 256 in 64.1 ovs (R Sanjay Yadav 60, A Muhammed Adnan Khan 44, L Sathiyannaarayan 4/76, Monish Satish 3/88) vs Globe Trotters 181 and 103/5 in 24 ovs (M Siddharth 5/39).

At SSN: MCC 214 and 119/7 in 41 ovs (J Syed Mohammed 31, S Mohanraj 3/27) vs CromBest 144 in 71.1 ovs (M Affan Khader 40, Karan Kaila 5/38, M Ganesh Moorthi 3/43). At TI - Murugappa: Nelson 655/7 in 180 ovs (S Karthik 147, Anand Subramanian 92, Manan Sharma 114, V Subramania Siva 140 batting, Swapnil K Singh 67) vs TI Cycles.

Sudhan shines
S Sudhan Sanjeevi Kandepan’s unbeaten century (101 n.o.) paved the way for SPIC Recreation Club to hammer ICF Sports Association by eight wickets in a TNCA Second Division Plate group match.
Brief scores: II Division ‘Plate’: ICF Sports Association 217/9 in 50 ovs (G Dilip 58, S Vignesh 41, A Ganesh Kumar 33) lost to SPIC Recreation Club 220/2 in 42.4 ovs (S Sudhan Sanjeevi Kandepan 101 n.o.). Triplicane Sports Club 263/9 in 50 ovs (T Selvaganapathy 77, V Aaditya 63, Rajesh Bishnoi 4/63) bt Sir Theagaraya Recreation Club 153 in 42.4 ovs (R Kathiresan 42, V Aaditya 3/33).

III Division ‘B’: Bunts Cricket Club 221 in 49 ovs (Vishnu Vinod 106, T Veeramani 4/30, B Vinay Kumar 3/65) bt Sea Hawks Cricket Club 183 in 43 ovs (SI Vasudevan 63, SM Vinoop 4/36, Vishnu Vinod 4/9). Perungalathur Cricket Club 172 in 44.2 ovs (A Karuppusamy 42) lost to Prem Cricket Club 176/2 in 31.3 ovs (D Bala Subramani 77). Garnet Cricket Club 175 in 49.2 ovs (A Tamilarasan 56, M Sabari Prabhu 5/45, Dinesh Rex Fernandez 3/48) lost to Southern Railway Sports Association 179/5 in 42.1 ovs (S Senthil 64, R Sasidharan 4/40).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp