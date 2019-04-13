Bharat’s ton puts MRC in control

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Riding on K Srikar Bharat’s century (122; 275b, 10x4, 3x6), MRC ‘A’ posted a challenging 478 in 154.1 overs against Jolly Rovers CC on the second day of the TNCA Senior Division league at IIT (Madras) — Chemplast grounds here on Friday. Srikar and Virat Singh (52) added 112 runs in 40.2 overs for the fifth wicket.

Later, MRC skipper R Srinivasan (72) and Siddarth S Ahhuja (63) raised 110 runs for the seventh wicket in 26.2 overs to help the visitors cross the 400-run mark. Jolly Rovers were 65 for two at stumps.

Brief scores: At IC-Guru Nanak: Young Stars 277 in 85.1 ovs (R Sathyanarayan 86, Adithya Ganesh 83, L Vignesh 3/52, Rahil Shah 3/68) vs Vijay 280/6 in 83 ovs (Abhinav Mukund 114 retd). At CPT - IP: Grand Slam 266 in 104.1 ovs (Bhargav Merai 79, Maan K Bafna 5/63, Rajwinder Singh 3/115) vs India Pistons 208/5 in 73 ovs (GV Vignesh 74, M Abhinav 3/58).

K Srikar Bharat

At IIT(M) - Chemplast: MRC ‘A’ 478 in 154.1 ovs (NS Chaturved 41, Arpit Vasavada 70, K Srikar Bharat 122, Virat Singh 52, R Srinivasan 72, Siddarth S Ahhuja 63, B Aparajith 4/70, DT Chandrasekar 3/149) vs Jolly Rovers 65/2 in 25 ovs (B Aparajith 29 batting, B Indrajith 25 batting). At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Alwarpet 91 and 256 in 64.1 ovs (R Sanjay Yadav 60, A Muhammed Adnan Khan 44, L Sathiyannaarayan 4/76, Monish Satish 3/88) vs Globe Trotters 181 and 103/5 in 24 ovs (M Siddharth 5/39).

At SSN: MCC 214 and 119/7 in 41 ovs (J Syed Mohammed 31, S Mohanraj 3/27) vs CromBest 144 in 71.1 ovs (M Affan Khader 40, Karan Kaila 5/38, M Ganesh Moorthi 3/43). At TI - Murugappa: Nelson 655/7 in 180 ovs (S Karthik 147, Anand Subramanian 92, Manan Sharma 114, V Subramania Siva 140 batting, Swapnil K Singh 67) vs TI Cycles.

Sudhan shines

S Sudhan Sanjeevi Kandepan’s unbeaten century (101 n.o.) paved the way for SPIC Recreation Club to hammer ICF Sports Association by eight wickets in a TNCA Second Division Plate group match.

Brief scores: II Division ‘Plate’: ICF Sports Association 217/9 in 50 ovs (G Dilip 58, S Vignesh 41, A Ganesh Kumar 33) lost to SPIC Recreation Club 220/2 in 42.4 ovs (S Sudhan Sanjeevi Kandepan 101 n.o.). Triplicane Sports Club 263/9 in 50 ovs (T Selvaganapathy 77, V Aaditya 63, Rajesh Bishnoi 4/63) bt Sir Theagaraya Recreation Club 153 in 42.4 ovs (R Kathiresan 42, V Aaditya 3/33).

III Division ‘B’: Bunts Cricket Club 221 in 49 ovs (Vishnu Vinod 106, T Veeramani 4/30, B Vinay Kumar 3/65) bt Sea Hawks Cricket Club 183 in 43 ovs (SI Vasudevan 63, SM Vinoop 4/36, Vishnu Vinod 4/9). Perungalathur Cricket Club 172 in 44.2 ovs (A Karuppusamy 42) lost to Prem Cricket Club 176/2 in 31.3 ovs (D Bala Subramani 77). Garnet Cricket Club 175 in 49.2 ovs (A Tamilarasan 56, M Sabari Prabhu 5/45, Dinesh Rex Fernandez 3/48) lost to Southern Railway Sports Association 179/5 in 42.1 ovs (S Senthil 64, R Sasidharan 4/40).