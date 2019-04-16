Yash, Mokit standouts on opening day of TNCA inter-districts U-19 meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Centuries by R Yash (118) and RS Mokit Hariharan (136) helped Kancheepuram declare at 390 for 7 in 76.5 overs against Nagapattinam, on Day 1 of the quarterfinals of the TNCA inter-districts U-19 meet.

Brief scores: Q/fs: Kancheepuram 390/7 decl in 76.5 ovs (R Yash 118, RS Mokit Hariharan 136) vs Nagapattinam 46/2 in 11 ovs; Tirupur 81 in 37.5 ovs (K Baladharan 4/17) vs Coimbatore 206/2 in 54 ovs (C Sathyanarayanan 86 batting, ND Hari Shankar 105 batting); Thiruvallur 170 in 55.5 ovs (R Vivek 66, J Naveen 4/67, R Adhithya Chandram 4/46) vs Vellore 80/7 in 33 ovs (D Vignesh Yadav 3/6); Tirunelveli 73 in 28.3 ovs (G Aravindh 4/24, L Sonu Singh 4/7) vs Salem 195/5 in 56 ovs (SJ Krithick 64).

Summer cricket camp

Gen-Next Cricket Institute, mentored by R Ashwin, will have its Summer Slam 3.0 cricket coaching camp for children at Nungambakkam, Perambur, Thoraipakkam and Valasaravakkam. The camp starts on April 16 and ends on May 31. The 7-week programme caters to children across all age groups (6 plus age). Contact: 9841784061; 9884017371.