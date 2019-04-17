Home Sport Cricket

Malcolm Marshall’s son Mali joins the cast of '83

After locking the Indian squad for his upcoming film ’83, director Kabir Khan is now casting players for the opponent team.

Actor Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh with cricketer Kapil Dev

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After locking the Indian squad for his upcoming film '83, director Kabir Khan is now casting players for the opponent team. As we know, the Kapil Dev-led Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in the final match for the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

For the film, Kabir has roped in West Indies fast bowler Malcolm Marshall’s son Mali Marshall to essay the role of his father. Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, Andy Roberts and Joel Garner comprised the feared fast bowling quartet of the 1983 West Indies team. Mali, 28, plays for Barbados, one of the several island countries in the Lesser Antilles of West Indies. He is yet to play for the main West Indies team.

’83 stars Ranveer Singh in the role of Kapil Dev. The actors kicked off a special boot camp training for the team in Dharamshala earlier this month. Shooting is scheduled to begin in London on May 15.

Produced by Madhu Mantena and Reliance Entertainment, ’83 is slated for release on April 10, 2020.

