All-round Vinoth show helps Kallakuruchi CC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: M Vinoth notched up a fifty and claimed a fifer to help Kallakuruchi CC beat VRS Engg A in their TNCA Villupuram DCA League first division match.

Brief scores:

First Division: Kallakuruchi CC 182 in 46.2 ovs ( M Vinoth 52; A Kumar 3/23, Vignesh 3/38) bt VRS Engg A 145 in 34.2 ovs (M Vinoth 5/40), Mailam Engg 128 in 36.1 ovs (A Parasuraman 71; K Thirunavukkarasu 4/28) bt Viklaravandi CC 94 in 29.2 ovs (G Jayasuriya 3/32, R Ajith 3/35).

Second Division: Sakthi CC 117/9 in 25 ovs (M Jayachandran 3/15) lost to New Yg Ind CC 120/5 in 22.3 ovs (S Krishnakumar 56 n.o), SG CC 127 in 25 ovs (P Kumersan 3/25) bt Karna CC 117 in 21.1 ovs (D Vinoth 4/15, R Saran Raj 3/8), New Star CC 150 in 24.4 ovs (J Gurubharan 3/29, M Boopathy 4/27) lost to Ammu CC 151/5 in 19.3 ovs (V Anbu 54).

Third Division: SRTCA 170/7 in 25 ovs bt TVS CC 87 in 21.4 ovs (E Durai Raj 5/11), VRSCET B 59 in 18.1 ovs (R Narayanan 3/9, S Sengoden 3/21, R Sundar Ramu 3/13) lost to Power CC 60/3 in 8.2 ovs, United CC B 139 in 23.2 ovs (J Raja 3/17) lost to Siga Manag­em­ent A 140/9 in 24.1 ovs (V Manikandan 3/22).

Risha shines

All-round display by S Risha Rajas paved the way for SSCA to beat Parthasarathy MCC by four wickets in a second division match of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA league.

Brief scores:

II Division: Parthasarathy MCC 139 in 27 ovs (D Vignesh Yadhav 39, K Thirukumaran 4/31, S Risha Rajas 4/49) lost to SSCA 140/6 in 30 ovs (S Risha Rajas 42, R Rajagiri 3/35).

III Division: IEC RC 143 in 28.2 ovs (R Karthik Krishna 55, A Murali 4/35, K. Praveen 3/31) lost to United CC 149/3 in 25.2 ovs (A Murali 83, E Surrender 34).

IV Division: SRF RC 272/7 in 30 ovs (K Padmanaban 74, D Jagadeesh 40, Atul Dwivedi 41, L Partheeban 70 n.o., R Sudharsan 3/44) bt Frankworell CC 173 in 30 ovs (S Surya Narayanan 47, N Kumar 4/39).

Shyam bags title

P Shyam Nikhil of ICF won the 5th SCS Fide rated chess meet held at the Mepco Schlenk Engineering college, Sivakasi. In the final round, he beat B Selvamurugan of Madurai to collect a cash prize of `70000.

Sports scholarship

Food Corporation of India has been promoting sports by offering stipend to the young sportspersons, especially from rural areas. Last date to submit applications is May 3. For details, visit website www. fci.gov.in.