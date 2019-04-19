Home Sport Cricket

Former Scotland all-rounder Con de Lange loses battle with  brain tumour

The left-arm orthodox spinner achieved his career-best figure of 5/60 against Zimbabwe which handed Scotland its first ever ODI win over a Full Member. 

Con de Lange

Late Scotland cricketer Con de Lange (Photo | Cricket Scotland)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Scotland all-rounder Con de Lange passed away on Friday morning after a lengthy battle with brain tumour. He was 38.

Scotland Cricket confirmed the news on their official Twitter handle. 

"It is with great sadness that Cricket Scotland shares the news that Con de Lange passed away on Thursday. A great servant to Scotland and the game of cricket, our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time," the tweet read.

The South Africa-born player played 21 international matches for Scotland, making his debut in a T20I against Ireland in June 2015, and thereafter becoming a vital part of their middle order.

After that, he featured in five matches before being sidelined for health reasons in the end of 2017. It was later diagnosed that Con had brain tumour.

In October 2018, the family went public with the news of his illness and launched a campaign to raise money for the Brain Tumour Charity.

Tony Brian, the chair of Cricket Scotland, expressed grief at Con's death.

He said: "Con's death at such an early age is a tragedy. He was a great servant to cricket in Scotland as well as South Africa and elsewhere, not just in the national team but also at regional and club level with his infectious and inspirational commitment, both as player and coach.

"But above all, we will remember Con the man - competitive, committed and the ultimate team player, someone with unshakeable principles and integrity. He will be greatly missed and very fondly remembered by many throughout the world of cricket," he added.

Con is survived by his wife Claire and their two children, Daisy and Rory. 
 

