Two women cricketers from Australia, New Zealand get married

Women cricketers from Australia and New Zealand tied the knot in a same-sex marriage last weekend.

Hayley Jensen, the New Zealand national team player, and Nicola Hancock, the uncapped Australian cricketer who plays for Melbourne Stars were teammates for two editions of the BBL.

Hayley Jensen who used to play for Stars before making a cross-town move to arch-rivals Melbourne Renegades.

The wedding was announced by Melbourne Stars on Twitter with a message of support for the pair, "From #TeamGreen, congratulations to Stars bowler Nicola Hancock who married her partner Hayley Jensen last weekend!". Nicola has taken up Jensen's surname.

From #TeamGreen, congratulations to Stars bowler Nicola Hancock who married her partner Hayley Jensen last weekend! pic.twitter.com/QvWb7Ue0Qx — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) April 18, 2019

Equal marriage has been legal in New Zealand since April 2013 while it was legalized in Australia much later in December 2017.

Jensen made her international debut in 2014 while Hancock had a great season of BBL finishing as the second highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets from 14 matches.