Prabhu claims 6 for 30

CHENNAI: Offie M Prabhu’s 6/30 helped India Pistons take a lead of 83 runs over TI Cycles on the opening day of a 10th round match of the TNCA Senior Division league, on Saturday. Sanvir Singh hit 66 for India Pistons. Cheteshwar Pujara turned out for MRC A against MCC, who chose to bat and reached 221/4 at stumps thanks to Suresh Kumar’s unbeaten 133.

Brief Scores: At VB Nest: MCC 221/4 in 90 ovs (S Suresh Kumar 133 n.o) vs MRC A. At IC-Guru Nanak: Vijay 279/7 in 87.4 ovs (L Suryapprakash 85, J Kousik 73, Malolan Rangarajan 51 n.o, Shoaib Md Khan 3/59) vs Nelson SC. At TI-Murugappa: India Pistons 155 in 52 ovs (Sanvir Singh 66, Varun Sood 6/61, R Aashish Kumar 4/71) vs TI Cycles 72 in 36.5 ovs (M Prabhu 6/30, Rajwinder Singh 3/35).

At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Globe Trotters 103 in 33 ovs (R Alexandar 5/35, S Mohanraj 3/24) & 68/3 in 22 ovs vs CromBest 87 in 33.1 ovs (Monish Satish 6/35, L Sathiyannaarayan 3/22). At SSN: Grand Slam 239/4 in 90 ovs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 125 n.o, S Lokeshwar 43) vs Alwarpet CC. At IIT-Chemplast: Young Stars 215/7 in 90 ovs (Adithya Ganesh 93, U Vishal 84, P Saravana Kumar 3/27) vs Jolly Rovers.