Sri Lanka serial blasts: Sports fraternity condemns the attack

Over 400 people were injured during the blasts that took place at three churches and three hotels on Sunday.

Published: 21st April 2019 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Army soldiers secure the area around St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Army soldiers secure the area around St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The sports fraternity expressed grief over the 'brutal act of inhumanity' and expressed their condolences following the multiple bomb blasts that killed at least 137 on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka.

Over 400 people were injured during the blasts that took place at three churches and three hotels on Sunday. The sports fraternity from across the globe took to their Twitter account to condemn the attack.

"Thoughts and prayers with Sri Lanka. Such a beautiful country," Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma posted on his Twitter account.

Sri Lanka easter attack Sri Lanka terror attack

