Sri Lanka serial blasts: Sports fraternity condemns the attack

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The sports fraternity expressed grief over the 'brutal act of inhumanity' and expressed their condolences following the multiple bomb blasts that killed at least 137 on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka.

Over 400 people were injured during the blasts that took place at three churches and three hotels on Sunday. The sports fraternity from across the globe took to their Twitter account to condemn the attack.

Shocked to hear the news coming in from Sri Lanka. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this tragedy. #PrayForSriLanka — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 21, 2019

"Thoughts and prayers with Sri Lanka. Such a beautiful country," Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma posted on his Twitter account.