England vs Pakistan: PCB names Yasir Shah as Shadab Khan's replacement

Shah has played 24 ODIs and taken 23 wickets. The 32-year-old last toured England in 2016, in which he finished with a tally of 19 wickets from four Test matches.

Published: 22nd April 2019 04:11 PM

Pakistan bowler Yasir Shah (File | AFP)

By ANI

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named leg-spinner Yasir Shah as the replacement for an indisposed Shadab Khan for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against England.

Shah will travel with Pakistan cricket team to England on April 23, the PCB said on Sunday.

Earlier, Khan was ruled out of the England tour after he was detected with a virus that will require treatment and rest for at least four weeks.

The PCB will set up Khan's appointment with the doctors in England to help him recover before Pakistan's World Cup opening match against West Indies on May 31.

Pakistan, like every other participating team, have the flexibility to make changes to their World Cup squad until May 23 without taking permission from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The team currently has Mohammad Amir and Asif Ali as back-ups to the World Cup team.

Pakistan takes on England in a one-off T20I and five-match ODI series beginning May 5. 

