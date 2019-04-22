Home Sport Cricket

Mumbai Indians release Rohit Sharma, other World Cup squad members for 4 days 

The franchise made the move keeping in mind the interest of the players and the need to keep them fresh not just for the second half of the IPL, but also for the World Cup.

Published: 22nd April 2019 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Hardik Pandya (L), Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah (not in pic) are the Mumbai Indians players who are part of India's World Cup squad (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Mumbai Indians have released all the players for four days to ensure that they relax, spend time with their families and return strong for the business end of the tournament. With the 2019 World Cup starting just after the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League, India skipper Virat Kohli had time and again spoken about the need for players to be smart and manage their workload well to stay fresh for the showpiece event.

The only team in the competition apart from Chennai to have three Indian players who will be headed to the World Cup -- Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah -- the MI franchise made the move keeping in mind the interest of the players and the need to keep them fresh not just for the second half of the IPL, but also for the World Cup.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that the management decided to release the players after their game against Rajasthan Royals on April 20 and the players will reunite in Chennai on April 25 before the game against CSK.

"Players are the priority and the only instruction to the boys was that whatever you do, don't get anywhere near a bat or ball. They should unwind, relax, switch off and focus on enjoying the four-day break," the source said.

Asked if the move was aimed at keeping the Indian boys fresh for the World Cup, the source said: "Not just the likes of Rohit, Bumrah or Hardik. We have the likes of Quinton de Kock, Lasith Malinga and other players as well who will be playing the World Cup. The idea is to manage their workload in such a manner that they can give it their best when they play in the showpiece event. While the foreign players have mostly gone to Chennai directly and are enjoying there with their families, the Indian players have headed home."

Speaking at the end of the last India game -- against Australia at the Feroz Shah Kotla -- Kohli had said that while asking the boys to enjoy the IPL, he had also asked them to be smart with managing the workload.

"What we spoke in the dressing room was go and enjoy in the IPL these two months. Must enjoy ourselves and play because we enjoy the game. Being on the road for so long does take a toll, but when there is a long season, you can reflect on it. I think it has been a hectic season, but we are proud of how we have played. Guys have come around and shown character. All of us deserve to go into the IPL and enjoy ourselves. Everything will be taken over by the World Cup when it comes to the tournament.

"We have discussed workload and asked the players to be smart and inform the franchises. All the workload will be monitored and the players will take the opportunity to take breaks. We will be committed to play the IPL but the world cup comes once in four years. Everyone is committed the World Cup and want to be a part of the bus," he had said.


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai Indians ICC World Cup 2019 World Cup 2019 IPL 2019 IPL Hardik Pandya Jasprit Bumrah Rohit Sharma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp