Resting players is crucial ahead of World Cup: Tamim Iqbal

By ANI

DUBAI: Bangladesh is all set to participate in the tri-series which will be played next month, however, Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal expressed that amid tight schedule for the players, resting players who need it will be indispensable.

"The only [negative] I see here is playing 13-14 matches in around one and a half months. We do not get to play much in those conditions. The key will be to rest the people who need it, especially in Ireland. We cannot afford to rest them in the World Cup," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Iqbal as saying.

Although Bangladesh has been performing really well in the last few ICC tournaments, they reached the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England and the quarterfinals of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2015, still Iqbal opined that they will have to work on chasing down big totals.

"It's true that we are not used to chasing 340-350 [totals]. We know that we have to chase 280-300-320 in every match of the World Cup. So, we have to work it out," Iqbal said.

"I think, if we want to restrict our opponent to 300, bowlers have to bowl very well. It might be an exceptional one or two days where you bundle your opposition out for 240-250. 300, I think, is a chaseable score in England. So, we have to prepare ourselves for that," he added.

Other teams in the tri-series are West Indies and Ireland and it will commence on May 5.