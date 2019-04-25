Status quo: For state units BCCI funds still a far cry

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Another chapter in the BCCI reforms case comes up in Supreme Court on Thursday, where among other matters the bench is likely to hear is pleas for and against release of funds for the state units. They have to be “fully compliant” with the constitution drafted by CoA, to be eligible for funds. Barring a handful, most of the 35 are still to get that certificate.

Following a suggestion of the court, amicus curiae PS Narsimha has met representatives of almost all the states and heard their take on what they call practical difficulties in adopting the draft constitution word for word. They have argued barring one or two points, all the associations have amended their constitution according to the instructions of CoA. This was on Wednesday reiterated at a meeting of the amicus curiae and the state units, which was attended by CoA chief Vinod Rai.

According to a state unit official present at the meeting in New Delhi, CoA maintained after hearing the states that “only those deemed fully compliant with the revised constitution” will be eligible to claim funds. A few states from the Northeast, who were at the meeting, claimed they have been declared “fully compliant”. There was no announcement made by CoA to this effect, and the office-bearer of a state unit who claimed this has happened added they have not been told anything about receiving funds. According to sources, only Hyderabad and Saurashtra have received `10 crore each after being adjudged ‘fully compliant’.

The amicus curiae, in fact, is still to meet all the state units. Cricket Association of Bengal, which claims to be fully compliant other than a point on voting rights for all the international cricketers from the state, has not presented its case yet. Some like Punjab will meet Narsimha after Thursday’s hearing.

Queer case of Kerala CA

The case of Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has taken a curious turn. In the process of being declared fully compliant, they have been accused by a third party of making changes to the constitution after submitting it to CoA. “CoA has sought a clarification. We replied the bylaws constitution as presented to CoA has been registered, without any changes. The mails sent to CoA saying we’ve made ch­a­nges ha­ve c­o­­me from a comp­u­ter be­l­on­ging to the son of a ex-KCA offi­c­ial,” said KCA secretary Sreejith V Nair.