Home Sport Cricket

Status quo: For state units BCCI funds still a far cry

The amicus curiae, in fact, is still to meet all the state units.

Published: 25th April 2019 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Another chapter in the BCCI reforms case comes up in Supreme Court on Thursday, where among other matters the bench is likely to hear is pleas for and against release of funds for the state units. They have to be “fully compliant” with the constitution drafted by CoA, to be eligible for funds. Barring a handful, most of the 35 are still to get that certificate.

Following a suggestion of the court, amicus curiae PS Narsimha has met representatives of almost all the states and heard their take on what they call practical difficulties in adopting the draft constitution word for word. They have argued barring one or two points, all the associations have amended their constitution according to the instructions of CoA. This was on Wednesday reiterated at a meeting of the amicus curiae and the state units, which was attended by CoA chief Vinod Rai.

According to a state unit official present at the meeting in New Delhi, CoA maintained after hearing the states that “only those deemed fully compliant with the revised constitution” will be eligible to claim funds. A few states from the Northeast, who were at the meeting, claimed they have been declared “fully compliant”. There was no announcement made by CoA to this effect, and the office-bearer of a state unit who claimed this has happened added they have not been told anything about receiving funds. According to sources, only Hyderabad and Saurashtra have received `10 crore each after being adjudged ‘fully compliant’.

The amicus curiae, in fact, is still to meet all the state units. Cricket Association of Bengal, which claims to be fully compliant other than a point on voting rights for all the international cricketers from the state, has not presented its case yet. Some like Punjab will meet Narsimha after Thursday’s hearing. 

Queer case of Kerala CA
The case of Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has taken a curious turn. In the process of being declared fully compliant, they have been accused by a third party of making changes to the constitution after submitting it to CoA. “CoA has sought a clarification. We replied the bylaws constitution as presented to CoA has been registered, without any changes. The mails sent to CoA saying we’ve made ch­a­nges ha­ve c­o­­me from a comp­u­ter be­l­on­ging to the son of a ex-KCA offi­c­ial,” said KCA secretary Sreejith V Nair.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp