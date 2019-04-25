TNSJA-India Cements annual awards on Saturday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists’ Association’s annual awards function in collaboration with India Cements will be held on April 27. Legendary tennis player Vijay Amritraj, former India leg-spinner VV Kumar and Asian Games gold medallist R Gnanasekaran will receive India Cements-TNSJA Lifetime Achievement awards.

Sportsperson of the Year, Young Achievers, Coach of the Year and Team of the Year are the other awards to be presented. Ten upcoming sportspersons will be honoured with scholarships of `30,000 each. They are R Rajesh (athletics), B Mathesh (athletics), B Mariyammal (football), S Pushpa (basketball), R Vimal Khumar (cricket), KN Ramyashri (cricket), Savitha Shri (chess), D Vishwa (table tennis), VS Varshini (badminton), B Kundana Sri (tennis).

India Cements MD N Srinivasan says

the company is happy to promote sports

Madras Gymkhana A win

Madras Gymkhana Club A defeated Cosmopolitan Club A 2-1 to in the final of the C Zone of the Sanmar-Tamil Nadu Tennis Association Chennai City Club League Championship.

Classic CC victorious

D Vignesh’s 3/26 helped Classic CC beat Thiruthani CC in the 10th Thiruvallur DCA Gopu Memorial T20 tournament.

Brief scores: Thiruthani CC 115/8 in 20 ovs (D Vignesh 3/26) lost to Classic CC 116/8 in 19.1 ovs (G Naveen Kumar 35).

Ramsundar shines

K Ramsundar’s all-round display (47, 4/13) helped Harrington CA beat Ever Win CA in the final of the Harrington’s U-15 tournament.

Brief scores: Harrington CA 154 in 38.1 ovs (K Ramsundar 47, T Tejeshwara 43, Gokul 3/22) bt Ever Win CA 128 in 34.2 ovs (Veera Vishwa 49, K Ramsundar 4/13, H Hritish 3/26). MoM: Ramsundar.

Adambakkam CC in semis

Adambakkam CC defeated Garnet CC in the quarterfinals of the Kancheepuram District CA-Bavanarayanan Memorial T20 tournament.

Brief scores: Garnet CC 147 in 20 ovs lost to Adambakkam CC 150/7 in 19.3 ovs.

Varun, Jagadesh advance

Varun Kumar and Jagadesh defeated the pair of Abdul Qadar and Naresh 3-1 in the pre-quarters of the MHP Rao Memorial doubles snooker tournament.

Results: Varun Kumar/Jagadesh bt Abdul Qadar/Naresh 3-1; Peter Paul/M Hassan bt Rakesh/Sri Deepa Darshan 3-2; Girish/Vasanth bt Anupama/Vijay Ram 3-0; Vijay Nichani/Vinay Kothari bt Mushtaq/Zia 3-0.

Lava beats Raj

Lava Kumar beat Raj Kumar of CHPT 24-21, 23-9 in the first round of the YMCA annual district carrom championship.

Results: Lava Kumar bt Raj Kumar (CHPT) 24-21, 23-9; Abdul Asif (GSCA) bt Hari Prasad (LMCC) 25-0, 24-0; Abisek (SSKT) bt V Vasantha Kumar (CNCCC) 0-25, 18-15, 25-8; S Senguttuvan (APJ) bt TS Murali Babu 25-13, 25-16; A Danush (RARE) bt TG Sathish Kumar (GSCA) 25-8, 25-15.

South Zone men’s hockey

Income Tax Chennai blanked Tamil Nadu sub-junior 4-0 in the St Paul’s-YMCA Madras-South Zone men’s hockey tournament at MRK Stadium. Indian Bank drew 1-1 with Southern Railway.