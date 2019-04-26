Sachin Tendulkar trolls 'yaar' Vinod Kambli over Twitter 'birthday song'

By Online Desk

Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli go back a long way. The protagonists of one of Indian cricket's finest bromance stories, the Mumbai duo trained under the same coach and played for the same school team before padding up for the national team.

The two had put on a famous 664-run partnership, making individual scores of 326* (Tendulkar) and 349* not out (Kambli) for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier's High School in the Harris Shield semi-final in February 1988.

So much water has flown under the bridge since then, with both having embraced retirement and shifted their priorities from the cricket field to the field of life. On Wednesday, on the occasion of the Little Master's 46th birthday, Kambli took fans on a nostalgia trip by posting a greeting for his old friend on Twitter.

The former cricketer sang a few lines of 'Tere jaisa yaar kahan' from the 1981 Amitabh Bachchan starrer "Yaarana" and finished the song by saying, “Happy Birthday Master Blaster. God Bless You! Love you lots.”

Twitter soon exploded when Tendulkar emerged on the micro-blogging site to respond to his old friend. He retweeted Kambli's post a day later and added, “The song is great but I am still wondering why are your eyebrows still black when your beard is white.”

Thanks for the wishes, @vinodkambli349. The song is great but I am still wondering why are your eyebrows still black when your beard is white. https://t.co/QmRUtdgbNe — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 25, 2019

