Sri Lanka cancels under-19 series against Pakistan following serial blasts

By ANI

LONDON: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Saturday called off the Under-19 series against Pakistan following the serial blasts that left over 253 people dead in Colombo last week.

The Pakistan team was all set to leave for Colombo on April 30 and the first match was slated to be played on May 3 in Galle. Now, the tour has been postponed indefinitely.

"The tour has been postponed indefinitely. It was a decision taken by SLC, as we didn't want to take any chances," ESPN Cricinfo quoted SLC official as saying.

Pakistan U-19 team was scheduled to take part in two four-day matches and three ODIs on the Sri Lankan tour in Galle and Hambantota. Rohail Nazir-led Pakistan team has been training at a conditioning camp in Karachi over the last five days.

Pakistan will next go to South Africa in June-July this year as a part of their build-up to next year's U-19 World Cup in South Africa.

On April 21, eight explosions rattled Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Negombo, Kochchikede and Batticaloa as the Christian community celebrated Easter Sunday. At least 253 people were killed and over 500 others were injured in the serial blasts.