Imad Wasim century sets up Pakistan win in tour opener against Kent

Pakistan continue their tour with county matches against Northamptonshire and Leicestershire on Monday and Wednesday respectively.

Imad Wasim hit his career-best List-A score (File image)

By AFP

LONDON: Imad Wasim hit an unbeaten century as Pakistan began their tour of England with a 100-run win over Kent on Saturday.

The all-rounder 117 not out, his career-best List A score, featured 13 fours and four sixes.

It was the cornerstone of Pakistan's commanding 358 for seven from 50 overs at a windswept Beckenham and that proved far too much for a makeshift Kent side.

Fakhar Zaman, a star of the Pakistan side that won the 2017 Champions Trophy in England, made 76 and Haris Sohail 75.

Kent then collapsed to 258 all out with more than five overs remaining in reply, left-arm spinner Imran Qayyum taking four for 45 from his maximum 10 overs.

Pakistan continue their tour with county matches against Northamptonshire and Leicestershire on Monday and Wednesday respectively.

They then play England in a one-off Twenty20 international in Cardiff a week on Sunday before facing the hosts of the 50-over World Cup -- which starts next month -- in the first of five one-day internationals at The Oval on May 8.

