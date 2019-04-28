Home Sport Cricket

Pavilion at MIG Club to be named after Sachin Tendulkar 

The MIG Club, a member of the Mumbai Cricket Association, plays in tournaments organised by the MCA.

Published: 28th April 2019 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The pavilion of the MIG Cricket Club in Bandra area here will be named after batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on May 2.

During his over two-decade long international career, Tendulkar would often practice at the club.

"The pavilion to be named after Tendulkar will be inaugurated on May 2," the club's cricket secretary Amit Dani told PTI.

He said Tendulkar's son Arjun, a budding left-arm pacer, also plays for the club.

The MIG Club, a member of the Mumbai Cricket Association, plays in tournaments organised by the MCA.

A stand is already named after Tendulkar at the MCA's Wankhede Stadium here, where the legendary batsman played his last and 200th Test match against West Indies in November 2013.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy (TMGA) summer cricket coaching camps for 2019 will also be held at the MIG Cricket Club from May 2 to 5.

Former international players like Vinod Kambli would be training the participants.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MIG Cricket Club Sachin Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp