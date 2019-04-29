Cricketer Mohammed Shami’s wife arrested for breach of peace at in-laws’ place, released later

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a high-voltage drama at midnight, cricketer Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan was detained after she forcibly entered the ancestral house of the pacer in Amroha on Sunday. She was released later on a personal bond of Rs three lakhs on Monday morning.

Hasin Jahan reached her husband's house in Sahaspur Ali Nagar village late on Sunday night while the cricketer was away playing for Kings XI Punjab in the ongoing IPL tournament.

After entering her in-laws' house, she picked up a fight with them. When her in-laws including her mother-in-law asked her to leave, she locked herself and her child in a room.

According to sources, Shami's mother then filed a police complaint against Hasin following which the police first tried to strike a truce between the two parties but on failing, they finally detained Hasin Jahan for breach of peace.

The cops took her and her child to a hospital where she spent the night. She was produced before the SDM Amroha from where she secured bail on the personal bond of Rs 3 lakh.

Later, speaking to media persons, Hasin Jahan said: "I had come to my husband's house as I have every right to stay here. My in-laws misbehaved with me and so did the police. They should have arrested them but they took me to the police station." Jahan also claimed that it was her husband’s house which he had built for her.

Last year, Hasin Jahan had hogged the limelight when she levelled charges of intimidation, marital rape and infidelity against her husband Mohammad Shami.

In March 2018, Jahan took to Facebook and posted some screenshots of Shami's alleged chats with other women. Jahan has also accused Shami of meeting a Pakistani bookie, hinting at his possible involvement in match-fixing.

Moreover, Jahan had lodged a complaint of domestic violence and infidelity against the cricketer in March 2018. Subsequently, the Kolkata police had booked Shami and four others under Sections 498A (cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) of the Indian Penal Code. She has even demanded Rs. 7 lakh per month from him as compensation.

In the wake of Hasin Jahan’s allegations, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) withheld Shami’s annual contract setting up an inquiry against him. Finally, the anti-corruption unit gave a clean chit to Shami. The Indian pacer has been rejecting all the allegations levelled against him by his wife.

While Hasin Jahan joined the Congress party in Mumbai some time ago, Shami sought protection from Amroha police claiming threat to his life from his wife.