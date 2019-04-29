Vijay CC, Alwarpet qualify for semifinals

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Centuries by K Mukunth, S Radhakrishnan and Mohammed Ashik helped Globe Trotters bag a lead of 164 runs in the drawn match of the TNCA Senior Division league. Vijay CC (52 points), Alwarpet CC (51 points), Jolly Rovers CC (49 points) and Grand Slam CC (49 points) qualified for the semifinals. CromBest Recreation Club with 12 points and TI Cycles S & RC with 26 were relegated to the Second Division.

Brief scores: At VB Nest: Grand Slam 289 and 83/3 drew with CromBest 270 (Vignesh S Iyer 47, Ankur Julka 108; M Raja 3/32, M Abhinav 3/70). Points: Grand Slam 5 (49); CromBest 2 (12). At IIT-Chemplast: India Pistons 202 & 91/3 (S Chandrasekar 42 n.o) drew with Jolly Rovers 507 (B Anirudh Sitaram 48, Ankeet Bawane 170, B Indrajith 54, B Aparajith 56, R Sathish 54; Maan K Bafna 3/152). Points: Rovers 5 (49); Pistons 2 (38). At TI-Murugappa: TI Cycles 369 & 92/2 (MUB Sriram 54) drew with Alwarpet 391 (Manprit Juneja 180, R Kavin 56, R Sanjay Yadav 49; V Yuvaraj 3/63, M Poiyamozhi 3/81). Points: Alwarpet 5 (51); Cycles 2 (26). At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Madras Cricket Club 286 drew with Globe Trotters 450/7 (K Mukunth 146, S Radhakrishnan 101, Akash Sumra 56, N Mohammed Ashik 100 n.o). Points: Trotters 5 (40); MCC 2 (37).

Sudharshan scalps six

Riding on S Sudharshan Vaidhya’s 6/53, Seshadhri MCC beat Sundar CC by 78 runs in a First Division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league.

Brief scores: I Division: Seshadhri MCC 284/7 (K Vignesh 44, Mitchell Antony Mannays 54, M Dinesh Veda Guru 78) bt Sundar CC 206 in 38 ovs (A Prithvi Raj 116, S Sreeram 28, S. Sudharshan Vaidhya 6/53).

All-round show by Prithiviraj

All round display by A Prithviraj (74 and 3/45) came in handy as Apollo Tyres thrashed Accenture by 76 runs in the GK Kuppuswamy Memorial league-cum-knockout limited overs cricket tournament.

Brief scores: Apollo Tyres 258/6 in 30 ovs (A Prithviraj 74, Joevet 72; M Senthil Kumar 4/77) bt Accenture 182 in 29.4 ovs (Suresh 83, M Senthilkumar 48; A Prithviraj 3/45).

Loganathan, Hari clinch title

R Loganathan and Hari Haran defeated the pair of Dilip Kumar and Harish 4-1 in the final of the Padmashri MHP Rao Memorial Open doubles snooker tournament, conducted by Tamil Nadu Billiards and Snooker Association.

Income Tax win

Income Tax, Chennai defeated Greater Chennai City Police 9-1 in the St Paul’s-YMCA Madras 2nd South Zone men’s hockey tournament, played at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.

Results: Dyes Bangalore bt Pondicherry Hockey 6-0; Income Tax, Chennai bt Greater Chennai City Police 9-1.

CFC, FC Madras share points

Chennaiyin FC’s U-15 team played out a 0-0 draw against FC Madras U-15s in a Junior League Chennai zone game at the FC Madras Arena in Thoraipakkam here.

Kamaleeshwaran sizzles

A Kamaleeshwaran’s unbeaten 84 and 4/38 helped Captain CC beat United CC by 13 runs in their TNCA Villupuram DCA League First Division match.

Brief scores: First Division: Captain CC 238/9 in 50 ovs (J Nazar 63, A Kamaleeshwaran 84 n.o) bt United CC A 225 in 40.1 ovs (B Kalaiarasan 3/38, A Kamale­eshwaran 4/38), Friends CC 278 in 48.5 ovs (K Lakshmanan 95; S Kasinathan 3/42) bt SK XI 80 in 15.5 ovs (K Kamaraj 3/11). Second Division: Mahaveer CA 162/8 in 25 ovs lost to Mundiyam Pakkam CC 163/7 in 21.5 ovs (Manjunathan 57; Kumerasan 5/40).Third Division: VDCA XI 126/1 in 25 ovs (S Gokul 56) lost to LMCC 131/3 in 12.5 ovs.