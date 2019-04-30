Home Sport Cricket

After 2024 matches, Indian domestic season ends

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The mega Indian domestic season 2018-19, which witnessed over 2000 matches being played, finished on a high with the conclusion of Paytm Women's U-23 Challenger Trophy final in Ranchi.

While the ongoing Indian Premier League's final match that is scheduled for May 15 in Hyderabad will officially conclude the Indian cricket season 2018-19, the current domestic calender marked many a first in the history of Indian cricket.

For the first time ever, the Indian domestic season witnessed as many as 2024 matches involving 37 teams amounting to 3444 match days as compared to 1032 matches involving 28 teams amounting to 1892.5 match days in the 2017-18 season.

According to a BCCI release, efficient scheduling of tournaments ensured leaner tournament window and reduced operational encumbrances of longer tournament windows.

The statement added that it was a whopping 81 per cent jump in match days, which was accommodated with just a 21 per cent increase in season window.

Throughout the season, 13015 player registrations were received while 6471 players participated in the 2018-19 season.

Over 100 cities across India hosted senior as well as different age-group matches.

The BCCI engaged services of 170 video analysts and as many scorers, who ensured every game was scored live on the official website, the release added.

