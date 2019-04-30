Home Sport Cricket

Birthday wishes pour in for Rohit Sharma

Indian Opener Rohit Sharma turns 32 and from former opener Virender Sehwag to Kaif, wishes came pouring in.

Published: 30th April 2019 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 02:48 PM

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Birthday wishes poured in for hitman Rohit Sharma from across the cricketing fraternity as India opening batsman turns 32 today.

From the International Cricket Council (ICC) to former batsman Virender Sehwag, a number of people took Twitter to bestow wishes on Rohit on his special day.

ALSO READ | 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma

"Happy birthday to India opener Rohit Sharma. He has scored three double-hundreds in ODIs - the most by any batsman - including the highest individual score of 264. Can he add another double 100 to his tally at CWC19," ICC tweeted.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also wished its champion with a caption: "Happy birthday, Hitman. As our champion Rohit Sharma turns 32 today, we pull out his epic knock of 264, the highest individual ODI score ever. #HappyBirthdayRohit."

"Many happy returns, Rohit Sharma. As Rohit Sharma turns a year older, take a look at his 109* in IPL 2012 at his favourite Eden Gardens," read a post shared by Indian Premier League (IPL).

Posting a picture with Rohit, Sehwag wrote: "Hit Tha, Hit Hai, Hit Rahega- Desh Hit mein!#HappyBirthdayRohit Rohit Sharma."

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweeted: "Wish you a very happy birthday Rohit Sharma. May you continue to pile on the runs and give us joy #HappyBirthdayHitman."

Mumbai Indians, IPL franchise for which Rohit plays, calling Hitman Day said: "HITMAN Use #HitmanDay and send across your love on our skipper's special day. #HappyBirthdayRohit #OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians Rohit Sharma."

Rohit equaled former cricketer Sourav Ganguly's record of being the third fastest to reach 8000 runs in ODI cricket last month. He achieved the feat in his 200th innings during the fifth ODI against Australia.

The Mumbai-born batsman has played 27 Tests, scoring 1,585 runs at an average of 39.62. He has amassed 2,331 runs at an average of 32.37 from 94 T20Is.

TAGS
India cricket Rohit Sharma MI

