Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli shouldn’t say in public who he wants as India’s coach

The World Cup is behind us. Now it is heard that there is a rift between the captain and his deputy emerging from the reverse in England.

Published: 01st August 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Skipper Virat Kohli

Indian Skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | PTI)

By Veturi Srivatsa
Express News Service

The World Cup is behind us. Now it is heard that there is a rift between the captain and his deputy emerging from the reverse in England. The team is away for the series against West Indies. There were rumours that Virat Kohli may not address the pre-departure media conference. He and his favourite coach Ravi Shastri were very much there to answer every question.

There was cricket to discuss, with the importance of T20s in view of the World Cup next year, and the Test Championship in which India and West Indies will be playing their first round. Once cricket questions were over, the inevitable “rift” cropped up and Kohli and Shastri were at pains to clear the air.Kohli, cleverly, did not miss the opportunity to express his personal liking for Ravi bhai when someone asked whether the Cricket Advisory Committee had consulted him on the appointment of the new coach. Ideally, he should have diplomatically avoided answering it.

Veturi Srivatsa

He should have known that applications have been invited for the coach’s post. At least one candidate said what he would have done in the semifinal against New Zealand, altering the batting order when Rohit Sharma fell early. He also did not forget to have a dig at the incumbent, saying he lost two World Cup semifinals.

Be that as it may, the ‘responsible’ media and the tacky social media seem better informed about the differences between Kohli and Rohit. Without referring to the differences, two former cricketers, who double up as commentators and columnists, had their say. The senior stalwart lambasted the selectors for not formally going through the process of reappointing Kohli as captain. The younger one ‘respectfully’ disagreed and backed Kohli’s selection and the team.

Yes, captains have gone through scrutiny and got sacked for losing in semifinals. We have to move on. Discussions over the next month will be not only on the team’s performance. There will be a microscopic view of every on-field and off-field acts of Kohli and Rohit. Cricket will be reduced to silly deductions.
These minute observations get reported in the media. In this unpleasant case, even the families have been dragged in. Is it the concern of public whether a player’s wife is a social media friend of another?

What could be the trigger for this so called flare-up? If it is over the World Cup, then it should have been discussed dispassionately and if it has something to do with the split captaincy, then it is not Kohli or Rohit’s call. That is for the board and selectors. In any case, the two will have to play together in an atmosphere of bonhomie.

When Kohli was badgered on the rift, he termed the question “ridiculous” and “baffling.” Did anyone expect him to say, ‘yes we did indulge in fisticuffs’!It is not that superstars in the past had no problems. Some captains got rid of seniors, saying they were a negative influence on the team. Whatever the differences, they are cricketers first and some of them now share mike in the commentary box, pulling each other’s leg. That should be the spirit while playing, too.

(The writer is a veteran commentator. Views expressed are personal. He can be reached at sveturi@gmail.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli BCCI India cricket coach Ravi Shastri
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Ravi
    What Saurav says is not right due to following reasons 1) It leads to cronyism
    20 hours ago reply
Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp