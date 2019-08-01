Home Sport Cricket

Madurai Panthers edge past Ruby Trichy Warriors in  Super Over

Thrilling  end. Tie. Super Over. Wednesday’s TNPL match had it all. In the end, Madurai Panthers had the last laugh.

KB Arun Karthik kickstarted the chase for Madurai by hammering 16 runs in the first over.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI :Thrilling  end. Tie. Super Over. Wednesday’s TNPL match had it all. In the end, Madurai Panthers had the last laugh. Despite having to end their Super Over after just four deliveries for losing two wickets, the 12 runs they managed proved enough. It was Madurai’s second win in four matches. Trichy are still searching for a win after four matches. Murali Vijay’s unbeaten 78 off 66 balls had taken Trichy to 142 for six after 20 overs. They got a big opening stand, although the scoring rate was not as good as they would have liked. Vijay and K Mukunth put together 98, but took 13.3 overs.

There was no late acceleration, barring a few shots from Vijay, as the last six overs produced 44 runs. Rahil Shah did a tight job, taking two for 17 from four overs. KB Arun Karthik kickstarted the chase for Madurai by hammering 16 runs in the first over. He hit a flurry of boundaries and did most of the scoring in the initial stages.

The former captain fell for a 26-ball 46 with seven fours and a six in the 10th over. In the last over, they needed eight and one off the last ball. Though they didn’t get it, the lapse didn’t prove costly in the end. Brief scores: Ruby Trichy Warriors 142/6 in 20 ovs (Vijay 78, Mukunth 32, Rahil 2/17). Madurai Panthers 142/6 in 20 ovs (Arun Karthik 46, J Kousik 35 n.o, L Vignesh 3/28). Madurai won in Super Over.

