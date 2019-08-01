Home Sport Cricket

Steve Smith scores Ashes century on Test return

Playing his first match at this level since completing a 12-month ban, Steve Smith scored a crucial hundred for Australia, who opted to bat after winning the toss.

Published: 01st August 2019 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

Steve Smith

Steve Smith continued his stunning record against England | AP

By AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Steve Smith marked his return to Test cricket with a hundred before Australia were bowled out for 284 on the opening day of the Ashes series against England at Edgbaston on Thursday.

The former captain was playing his first match at this level since completing a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year.

Australia were struggling at 17-2 when Smith walked in to bat after current captain Tim Paine won the toss.

And they were in dire straits at 122-8.

But their last two wickets more than doubled the score before Smith was last man out for 144 -- his 24th Test century.

Stuart Broad, who eventually bowled Smith, led England's attack with 5-86 in an innings in which 37-year-old spearhead James Anderson only managed four overs before leaving the field with a calf injury.

Ashes-holders Australia are looking to win their first Test series away to England for 18 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ashes Ashes 2019 Steve Smith Australia cricket
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp