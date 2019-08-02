Home Sport Cricket

Former India physio Patrick Farhart joins Delhi Capitals

Farhart, whose fruitful tenure with the Indian team ended with the World Cup, has also worked for Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Patrick Farhart with Kuldeep Yadav. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricket team's physio Patrick Farhart joined IPL franchise Delhi Capitals on a three-year contract on Friday.

"I am delighted to be working in the Indian Premier League again.

Delhi Capitals is a team that has made some very positive changes in its setup over the last couple of years, and the result is there to see in the side's third-place finish in the 2019 season," said Farhart, an Australian of Lebanese heritage.

Farhart worked with the Indian team for four years before deciding to part ways.

"It's an absolute honour for all of us at Delhi Capitals to have Patrick on board with us," said Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra.

"There is no doubt that he is among the best in the business.

Patrick not only has an enviable body of work, but he also commands tremendous amount of respect among cricketers.

I am absolutely confident that our players will benefit hugely from Patrick's presence," he added.

