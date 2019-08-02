Home Sport Cricket

India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma on verge of eclipsing Chris Gayle's record of sixes in T20Is

Sharma currently has 102 sixes to his credit and needs four more to dethrone Windies batsman Chris Gayle from the top spot.

Published: 02nd August 2019 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As India and West Indies gear up to take on each other in the three-match T20I series, Men in Blue's vice-captain Rohit Sharma would be looking to become the batsman with the most sixes in the shortest format of the game.

Sharma currently has 102 sixes to his credit and needs four more to dethrone Windies batsman Chris Gayle from the top spot.

The left-handed Gayle will not be playing the T20I series as he has been rested by the Windies team management.

Gayle has 105 sixes to his name, whereas Kiwi batsman Martin Guptill is on the second position with 103 sixes. Sharma is currently placed third on the list.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli posts 'squad' pic, fans ask where's Rohit Sharma

The 32-year-old is currently the highest run-scorer in T20Is and he also holds the record for the most number of centuries (four) in the T20I format.

India will take on West Indies in three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches.

There were wide speculations regarding the rift between skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. However, Kohli dismissed these reports at the pre-departure conference saying, "If I do not like a person or if I am insecure of a person, you will see that on my face or in my behaviour towards that person and that is how simple it is. I have always praised Rohit whenever I have had an opportunity because I believe he is that good. We have had no issues."

"If the team environment is not good, then the kind of game we are playing for the last two-three years, it would have not been possible. I know how important the dressing room atmosphere, the trust factor is to succeed in international cricket. Our journey from number seven to number one and such consistent performance in the ODI cricket, it cannot happen without camaraderie, respect, and understanding," he had said.

India's squad for the T20 matches: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies' 14-member squad for first two T20Is against India: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.

India takes on West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series on Saturday, August 3 in Florida.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohit Sharma Chris Gayle India vs West Indies
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp