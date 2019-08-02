Home Sport Cricket

WATCH | English crowd wave sandpapers at David Warner after his dismissal

David Warner, who was making his Test return following his 12-month suspension had a day to forget at Edgbaston.

David Warner

David Warner walks off the field after being dismissed| AP

By ANI

BIRMINGHAM: English crowd on Thursday celebrated Australia opener David Warner's dismissal, waving sandpapers at him on day one of the first Ashes Test here at Edgbaston.

Warner got leg-before off Stuart Broad for just two runs. The wicket triggered the prepared spectators who stood up and waved sandpapers at Warner as he walked off the field.

England Cricket shared the video of Warner's dismissal on Twitter wherein the crowd can be seen waving sandpapers at him.

Australian trio Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft returned in the Test squad after their ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in Cape Town last year. Smith and Warner, both who were part of Australia's World Cup campaign, were booed by the crowd during the tournament.

ALSO READ | Steve Smith's century turns tide for Australia in Ashes opener

Warner and Smith served a year-long ban from international cricket. Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban as he was caught while trying to make one side of the ball rough with sandpaper during the third Test match against South Africa in March 2018. 

