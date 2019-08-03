Home Sport Cricket

GT20 Canada: Chris Gayle storm hands Vancouver Knights a 6-wicket win over Edmonton Royals

With this defeat, Edmonton Royals continued their winless run in the ongoing tournament while Vancouver Knights now stand on the second position on the points table.

Chris Gayle (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

BRAMPTON: Chris Gayle's brilliant knock of 94 runs helped Vancouver Knights secure a six-wicket victory against Edmonton Royals in the ongoing GT20 Canada here on Friday.

Chasing a target of 166 runs, Vancouver Knights had a poor start as Tobias Visee gave away his wicket in the very first over of the inning bowled by Mohammad Hafeez.

The other opener Chris Gayle was then accompanied by Chadwick Walton. Both kept hammering regular boundaries and kept the scoreboard running. However, in the eighth over Walton gave away his wicket after scoring 17 runs.

Fall of wickets did not hinder Gayle as he continued smashing boundaries and sixes. The 13th over of the game, bowled by Shadab Khan, was the turning point as Gayle struck four sixes and two boundaries in the over.

However, in the next over Cutting sent Gayle back to the pavilion as he was caught by Mohammad Nawaz which ended his 94-run inning off just 44 deliveries. Andre Russell too followed Gayle back to the pavilion as he was bowled by Cutting on the next ball.

Daniel Sams then came out to bat and along with Malik, took his side over the win to register a six-wicket victory.

Earlier, Edmonton Royals, who were sent to bat first, had a substandard start. Navneet Dhaliwal and Richie Berrington opened the inning but the latter only managed to score just one run before he was given LBW off Saad Bin Zafar's delivery in the third over.

Mohammad Hafeez then joined Dhaliwal but their partnership also did not last long as Dhaliwal (5) became a victim of Hayden Walsh. James Neesham was the next batsman but the fall of wickets did not stop as Hafeez (6) too was sent back to the pavilion.

Hafeez's dismissal brought Ben Cutting out on the field. Neesham, who scored 28 runs, kept the scoreboard running by hitting regular boundaries before Walsh got hold of him in the 10th over. Shadab Khan came out to bat but went back to the pavilion on a duck.

Mohammad Nawaz then took the field and played brilliantly with Cutting. In the 19th over, Nawaz got run out which ended his 40-run inning. Cutting, who played a knock of 72, too got run out in the final over. After the conclusion of 20 over, Edmonton Royals were 165/9.

Brief Score: Vancouver Knights 166/4 (Chris Gayle 94, Shoaib Malik 34*, Ben Cutting 3-27) defeated Edmonton Royals 165/9 (Ben Cutting 72, Mohammad Nawaz 40, Hayden Walsh 2-20) by six wickets.

