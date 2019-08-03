India skipper Virat Kohli says preparation for T20 World Cup starts now

Home Sport Cricket

The T20 World Cup will be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LAUDERHILL: India's preparation for the next year's T20 World Cup will begin with the three-match series against the West Indies, skipper Virat Kohli said.

"Yes, our preparation for the T20 World Cup begins now. We have about 25-26 games before that and we need to figure out our best 11 and best 15 based on the conditions.

"It is a good opportunity for the youngsters to cement their place," said Kohli ahead of the series-opener here on Saturday.

While the likes of Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer have made a comeback to the side, Rahul Chahar and Navdeep Saini are in line to make their India debut.

The last edition was held in India where the hosts were defeated in the semifinals.

India are set to play three-match series against South Africa (September), Bangladesh (November), West Indies (December) and Zimbabwe (January 2020) at home.

