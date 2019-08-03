KB Arun Karthik stars in Madurai win

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Opener KB Arun Karthik slammed the first ton of the season as Madurai Panthers upstaged Kovai Kings by 23 runs in their TNPL match in Dindigul on Friday. It was the third win for Madurai. Kovai have won two from five games.

Put into bat, Karthik powered the run-charge from start to crack 106 off just 61 balls (13 fours, 4 sixes), setting a series of new marks as Madurai amassed a massive 195/5. It was their highest total in the TNPL surpassing the previous best of 189/7 against the same opponents in 2016. En route to his ton, the 33-year-old hit 13 fours equalling Kaushik Gandhi’s record. Chasing the target, Kovai could muster 172/9 in 20 overs.

Karthik was also involved in three crucial partnerships. The first was of 42 runs off 23 balls with A Sarath Raj. He then consolidated the innings raising 67 runs with Aditya Giridhar and shared 47 off 27 with Kousik. Brief scores: Madurai 195/5 in 20 ovs (Karthik 106,) bt Kovai 172/9 in 20 ovs (Mukund 50; Kumaran 4/27). Chepauk 191/3 in 20 ovs (Gandhi 50 n.o, Kumar 53 n.o) bt Kanchi 130 in 19.2 ovs (Kumar 4/15).