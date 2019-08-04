Home Sport Cricket

Bishan Bedi talking about stooping low when he tried to get his undeserving son in team: Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir and Bedi took potshots at each other after the former made a scathing attack on the latter and erstwhile DDCA selection committee chief Chetan Chauhan for trying to block Navdeep Saini.

Published: 04th August 2019 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gautam Gambhir on Sunday alleged former India captain Bishan Bedi of indulging in nepotism while trying to push his son Angad in Delhi's age-group teams after the legendary spinner said that he "can't stoop to conquer" like the veteran opener.

Gambhir and Bedi took potshots at each other after the former made a scathing attack on the latter and erstwhile DDCA selection committee chief Chetan Chauhan for trying to block Navdeep Saini's entry in the Delhi Ranji team back in 2013.

Gambhir reacted after the Karnal-born fast bowler made an impressive debut for the country in the first T20 International against the West Indies.

The 26-year-old Saini claimed three wickets for 17 runs to star in India's four-wicket win against the Windies at Lauderhill in USA on Saturday.

Former India opener Gambhir took the opportunity to take a dig at the two ex India players.

"Kudos Navdeep Saini on ur India debut. U already have 2 wkts even before u have bowled-@BishanBedi & @ChetanChauhanCr. Their middle stumps are gone seeing debut of a player whose cricketing obituary they wrote even before he stepped on the field, shame!!!," Gambhir tweeted.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir praises Navdeep Saini while blasting Bishan Bedi, Chetan Chauhan

Bedi responded to Gambhir in an interaction with PTI where he said: "I don't believe that I have to stoop to conquer. I would rather not react to any comments on twitter. I have never said a negative thing about Navdeep Saini. Also I believe if someone has made it, it's his credit not any Tom, Dick or Harry's."

Not known for pulling back punches, Gambhir retorted late evening dragging Bedi's son Angad into the controversy.

"BishanBedi talking about "stooping to conquer",man who was pushing his undeserving son for selection or ChetanChauhanCr bent on getting his nephew in DDCA team. Shame. Also reproducing Bedi's comments on Navdeep in a protest letter of 2013."

In fact Gambhir attached a PTI report from 2013 in which Bedi had written a letter questioning Saini's selection as he wasn't from Delhi domicile.

On Sunday, Bedi denied that he had any role to play. Bedi and Chauhan were part of a faction of the Delhi and District Cricket Association members who did not approve of Gambhir's move to bring in Haryana-born Saini in the Delhi Ranji Trophy team.

They had questioned how an 'outsider' could get into the Delhi team. This was not the first time Gambhir had taken a potshot at Bedi and Chauhan.

He had done the same when Saini made it to India's Test squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan last year. Saini, however, did not play in that Test.

Saini had said earlier that he owed his success to Gambhir and a few other senior Delhi players.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 Gautam Gambhir Bishan Bedi DDCA selection committee Chetan Chauhan
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp