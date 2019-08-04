Home Sport Cricket

Name and number of players on Test jerseys look awful: Shoaib Akhtar

The identification on the Test jersey is an initiative by the ICC to help fans connect with the players.

Published: 04th August 2019 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar. (Photo | AFP)

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Sunday termed the addition of name and number on Test match jerseys as awful and asked for the reversal of this decision by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"Player's name & number on the white Test Match kit looks awful. Should not be there. Takes away from the traditional spirit in which the game is played. This decision should be reversed. #TestCricket #Tradition," Akhtar tweeted.

Earlier, former Australian bowler, Brett Lee had also criticised this addition to Test cricket, calling the decision as ridiculous.

"For what it's worth I'm strongly against the player's numbers & names appearing on the back of test cricket shirts! I think it looks ridiculous. @ICC I love the changes you've made to cricket in general, but on this occasion, you've got it wrong. #tradition #cleanskin #nonames," Lee had tweeted.

The identification on the Test jersey is an initiative by the ICC to help fans connect with the players.

England and Australia, competing in the Ashes series, became the first two cricketing nations to wear names and numbers on their jerseys for the first time in the 142-year history of Test cricket. First Ashes Test, which commenced on Thursday, marks the launch of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

WTC was announced last year, with the top nine full member nations -- Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies -- competing in a total of 71 Test matches across 27 bi-lateral series over two years.

The top two teams with most points as of April 30, 2021, will then contest in the WTC final on June 2021 in the UK. Each of the nine teams will play six of the eight possible opponents across a two-year period, with three series at home and as many series away and a total of 120 points up for grab within each series.

The ongoing Ashes is the first series under the World Test Championship.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shoaib Akhtar Test jerseys Brett Lee Ashes
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp