Struggling Lyca Kovai Kings look to keep chances alive in TN Premier League

Kovai coach R Prasanna feels that despite having depth in batting, clicking as a unit has been their problem.

Published: 04th August 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kovai Kings skipper Abhinav Mukund

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Lyca Kovai Kings, with four points from five games, are desperate to win and keep hopes of qualifying for the knockouts alive in the TNPL, when they meet IDream Karaikudi Kaalai at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. “We know it is difficult since our chances rely also on the performance of other teams in the remaining games. But we are keen to do well against  Karaikudi,’’ said R Prasanna, the Kovai coach.

The Abhinav Mukund-led Kovai side began well but has not been able to get the momentum  going. “Our combination did not work at times. Last game against Madurai, we played an extra batsman and used four fast bowlers. It did not work as KB Arun Karthik got a century and took the game away from us,’’ recollected the Tamil Nadu  fielding coach.

Kovai have depth in batting, but clicking as a unit has been their problem. “Our batting has been good in patches. Among the youngsters, Akkil Srinath has been good with the bat. I’m also happy with the way spinner Ajith Ram has bowled so far in the tournament,’’ said Prasanna. 

On the other hand, Karaikudi, with just two points from five games, have no chance of making it  to the knock-out phase, but can spoil Kovai’s chances. “We started well, but failed to make inroads later. S Anirudha has been the only one to contribute consistently. We would like to go all out in the remaining two games,’’ said PC Prakash, Karaikudi coach.

Dinesh Karthik doubtful

Karaikudi’s Dinesh Karthik did not come for practice on Saturday. Team sources said the keeper-batsman is suffering from a niggle in the wrists and a call on his participation will be taken on before the game. Saturday’s game will be the first to be played on the newly-laid wicket at the famous stadium.

Brief scores: Trichy 178/3 in 20 ovs (M Vijay 99, K Mukunth 43) lost to Dindigul 182/5 in 19.1 ovs (N Jagadeesan 105 n.o). Madurai Panthers 172/7 in 20 ovs (PS Chandran 39, R Nilesh Subramanian 31; S Harish Kumar 2/30, G Periyaswamy 2/37) bt Chepauk Super Gillies 139/8 in 20 ovs (U Sasidev 51, H Gopinath 45; A Tanwar 3/18, L Kiran Akash 3/23).

