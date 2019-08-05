Adaptable Ajith good prospect for TN in shorter formats, say coaches

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kovai Kings' coach R Prasanna believes that left-arm spinner S Ajith Ram is one of the finds of the 2019 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). He feels that the youngster is a good prospect for the state in white ball cricket.

“Ajith has really been good this season for us. He has subtle variations and has the ability to adapt to situations and the conditions. The biggest plus point for this youngster is the length at which he bowls. With the VA Parthasarathy Trophy to be played after the TNPL, Ajith will get one more opportunity to showcase his talent,” opined Prasanna.

K Srinivasan, coach of Youngstars CC for whom Ajith plays in the TNCA Senior Division league, agrees with Prasanna.

“Last season he moved from Vijay CC to Youngstars. He played all the games and this year too he has played all the matches so far. His strength is his accuracy and ability to bowl in any situation,” said Srinivasan.

Meanwhile, Ajith feels the TNPL has been a good platform for him to prove his mettle.

“The event has given me a good platform to express myself. We have been playing at Dindigul and Tirunelveli where the wickets and conditions are different to that of Chepauk. One has to adapt and I have been able to do a reasonable job. I am an attacking bowler, who likes to go for wickets. Last season I took 22 wickets and I am learning with each passing league game,” said Ajith.

“I am able to grip the white ball better than many players. In red ball, I need to improve a bit more. Plus in this format, one needs to be two dimensional, so I am working on my batting too.’’

Meanwhile, Kovai after electing to bat posted 154 for 7 against Karaikudi Kaalai thanks to a 43-ball 59 from the right-handed opener Shahrukh Khan. Shahrukh along with Abhinav Mukund gave the team a good start. The duo raised 44 runs in the power play. In the very first over of the evening, Shahrukh carted Sunil Sam over deep mid-wicket for a six. He used his height effectively and managed to time the ball well on a new surface that initially had good carry and bounce. It was also his first fifty of the season.

With batting mainstay Srikkanth Anirudha falling for 24, Karaikudi’s chase never got going. With this loss, they stay second last on the table with two points. Kovai have six points from six matches.

Brief scores: Kovai Kings 154/7 in 20 ovs (Shahrukh 59) bt Karaikudi Kaalai 139/7 in 20 ovs (Shajahan 41 n.o).